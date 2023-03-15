Toronto Recognizes Caste Discrimination In Schools For The First Time In Canada
- Toronto has become the first school board in Canada to acknowledge caste discrimination, addressing the issue of caste prejudice that transcends national boundaries.
- The resolution put up by Toronto District School Board trustee Yalini Rajakulasingam received support from 16 trustees and opposition from 5.
Toronto has become the first school board in Canada to acknowledge caste discrimination, addressing the issue of caste prejudice that transcends national boundaries. The resolution put up by Toronto District School Board trustee Yalini Rajakulasingam received support from 16 trustees and opposition from 5. According to the overwhelming vote, they have requested assistance from a provincial human rights organisation in developing a workable plan to eliminate casteism in the city's schools.
The Toronto district board raises a problem that is widely experienced by the local South Asian diaspora, especially the Indian populations. The choice was made a few weeks after the Seattle City Council became the first American city to abolish caste discrimination.