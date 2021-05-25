Trending Video On Twitter Took Melts The heart Of The Netizens

The internet is overjoyed after seeing a video of two newborn elephants playing with their mother, which has gone viral on social media. The Elephant Nature Park in Thailand's Twitter account shared the short video.

As shown in the video, one of the elephant calves wanted to play with his mother and tossed a tyre to her. She agreed and in the meantime the second baby elephant picked up the tyres and tossed them into the air.

The video was posted with the caption, Mama, "come to play with me please!! Wan Mai wants a playmate then she drag a tyre to her mother, see how Mae Mai did".





— Elephant Nature Park (@ElephantNatureP) May 22, 2021

The trending Video had already received thousands of views on it.

The Indian Forest Services, Sudha Ramen also tweeted the video.

While tweeting the video Raman wrote that mother is the best playmate for their child.





Who is the child here???



When mother's become the best playmate for her child - enjoy their play at Thailand Elephant Nature Park.

VC - By the Park. pic.twitter.com/xRCRBMsXCQ — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 23, 2021

Several social media users also felt delighted after watching the video and posted their opinions on the comment section.