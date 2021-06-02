Twitter Reacts On The Trending Video Of Sky Pool Between Skyscrapers

Pictures and recordings of a transparent pool set 115 feet noticeable all around between two London high rises, became a web sensation via web-based media and stood out as truly newsworthy as the web believed that the prospect of it is sufficiently terrifying.

Swimmers enjoy warm weather in London at the Sky Pool which is believed to be the world's first transparent pool built between two skyscrapers

https://t.co/mtRX8qvt0a pic.twitter.com/2skTGK9Jp7 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 1, 2021

The 25m straightforward pool sits on the tenth floor between two squares of pads in Nine Elms, Vauxhall in southwest London. The pool, arranged over the Embassy Gardens level, brags dazzling perspectives of the London Eye and the Houses of Parliament.

The altogether straightforward 5m-wide and 3m-profound endlessness pool is one of its sorts. Inhabitants and visitors of the Embassy Gardens pads are permitted to get to it. This is the world's first gliding sky pool and it was introduced in London on May 19.

Not long after the video began doing the rounds of online media, netizens started calling it a nightmare as they found it scary and fearful.

Good for them……but me???

Hell no!!!

Scared to death of heights https://t.co/rKBVv4KDZG — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) June 1, 2021



