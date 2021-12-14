V from BTS Holds A New Guinness World Record With The Help Of His Instagram Followers In Just 5 Hours

Winter Bear V of BTS has just been on Instagram for over a week, but his records have already surpassed all expectations. The singer has broken not one, but two Guinness World Records since making her Instagram debut, and all in less than 24 hours. The official reports of Guinness World Records confirmed V's record-breaking feat, and fans couldn't be happier. After only 43 minutes since launching his Instagram account on December 6, the singer now set the record for fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram.

He gained 10 million followers in under 4 hours and 53 minutes, surpassing the record for fastest time to reach 10 million followers on Instagram. Despite the fact that V appears to be heading the charge, the septet's remaining members have all surpassed 20 million followers.

Taehyung is also said to have broken the record for the most-liked post by an Asian artist, albeit this isn't an official Guinness record yet. He's on a roll right now!

While this is V's first solo record of the year, BTS, with their global single Butter, has been dominating the globe records in 2021 as well. After its debut on May 21, 2021, their smash hit Butter smashed five global records on YouTube and Spotify, including the record for the most visited Youtube video in the first 24 hours.

After announcing a vacation from their official schedules, the BTS lads unveiled their accounts on December 6.Their Instagram profiles are a welcome comfort to the ARMY, who feared they wouldn't hear from the boys much until they started their prolonged period of rest.