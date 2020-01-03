Watch: Cute bear refuses to let go of rescuer in viral video

An adorable video of a cute little bear refusing to let go of a man who rescued him from fires has gone viral on the internet. A Twitter user with the name Julie Marie Cappiello shared the fifteen-second video on Twitter and the internet cannot get enough of the adorable shenanigans.

The bear cub was caught in a fire and rescued by the man. Later, the cub refused to let him go and held on to his leg. The man, thereafter, caressed the baby bear, and also played with it.

"This bear, rescued from a fire, won't let go of the man who saved him," Julie wrote in the caption of the video.

That the internet is in love with the cute video is and has been viewed over 66,000 times so far. With over 1200 retweets and almost 5,400 likes, this clip is gathering more views by the minute.

In the comments section, Twitterati gushed over the video with comments like "Pick up that baby and snuggle it," a user said. Another added, "Heartwarming".

This bear, rescued from a fire, won't let go of the man who saved him. 🐻 💓 pic.twitter.com/lY3wpbpYfI — julie marie cappiello Ⓥ (@jmcappiello) January 1, 2020

Oh my heart!!! — Miranda Mills (@Mirff_Milligan) January 1, 2020

As if to say, "Please don't leave me here". 😢 — Patricia Serpa (@RepPatSerpa) January 1, 2020

Heart warming gratitude. — Bee 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 🐶 (@Bee42681881) January 2, 2020

Pick up that baby and snuggle it!!!! — Julia Edgerly Ⓥ (@JuliaEdgerly) January 2, 2020