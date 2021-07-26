Watch The Adorable Video Featuring The Love Of A Man Proposing To His Girlfriend In An Exoskeleton Suit

Proposing the partner has set a traditional way of using an appropriate method by going down to knees and confessing the love to the partner, similar incident was captured when Josh Smith proposed to his partner. The moment became special when Josh Smith, a quadriplegic who is unable to walk since he faced an accident, got down on one of his knees to propose to her, which makes his partner and their families were overjoyed. However when Smith used an exoskeleton suit to propose to his fiancé, Grace, it wasn't just the proposal that made his loved ones happy, it was also the fact that he could bend.

"I didn't know if it was even possible because I don't think I've ever seen anybody do it before."



A horrific swimming accident left Josh Smith as a C-6 quadriplegic—so he used an exoskeleton to get down on one knee and propose to his future wife. https://t.co/NDRLnumqdc pic.twitter.com/gjUYPfA6TF — ABC News (@ABC) July 26, 2021

Smith stated in an interview that he had this tremendous notion and he did not know whether that was really possible since he had not thought of doing something like it before ever, which was witnessed in the video. As such, he reached out to his therapists and told them that he wanted to attempt getting down on one knee to propose, and was hoping the exoskeleton could assist. While the effort was difficult, Smith channeled all of his energy on surprising Grace, who had no idea what he was planning. The beloved couple intends to marry in October.



Meanwhile, Smith was visiting his friends in Virginia Beach in 2014 when he got injured in an accident that left him disabled and limited his activities. As a result of that accident, he was diving headfirst into a wave when he slammed into a sandbar and became paralyzed from the chest down.

While recalling the accident, he said that his face remained down in the water, unable to move, but his eyes were open. He also explained that it took him a while to understand he couldn't move at all, and when he did, he believed he was going to submerge.