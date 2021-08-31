Watch The Trending Photo Of A Man Recreating Memory For His Late Wife

People never let the memories to fade them away, similarly a trending photograph of maternity shoot had been circulating in the social media. James Alvarez, a widower, has replicated a prenatal photoshoot that he took with his late wife a year ago and now recreated his one-year-old daughter Adalyn.



James' wife, Yesenia Aguilar, was deceased as she was involved in an accident while out for a walk. At the time of her death a year ago, she was 35 weeks pregnant. To save the infant, physicians had to perform an emergency C-section, and she luckily survived.

James reinvented his maternity shoot in the memory of his late wife as a touching homage to her. This time, though, it was with his daughter Adalyn, who was celebrating her first birthday. The tiny one was dressed in a pretty pink frock similar to the one her mother was wearing at the time of the photo shoot. For the little tot's birthday, they posed in the same way.

The photo was uploaded with an emotional caption explaining that if her mother would be alive then she would be the happiest in the whole world as if she would be able to celebrate her first birthday.

He expressed that her birthday is the same day he lost his wife. He wanted to do something special in the memory of her.





