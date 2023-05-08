Watch The Trending Video Of 2-Year-Old-Boy Motivating His Mother For Going To Office

Live
Highlights
- The trending video shows the cute and adorable bond of mother and her son.
- Over 7 million people have watched the video.
You won't be able to stop smiling after seeing a trending video that is too adorable to miss. The video shows the cute and adorable bond of mother and her son. It was posted on the Yuvansh Bhardwaj child's Instagram page. Over 7 million people have watched the video.
The youngster is seen in the video comforting his mother, who was complaining about having to go to work every day. Here is the video, have a look at it:
In this video, you can find a small boy consoling his mother as the mother was pretending to cry in front of his son. The child can be seen saying“Chup ho jao chup. Office toh jaana hi padta hai.”
Furthermore, this video is becoming viral on the internet. There are several pretty cute responses in the comments section.
