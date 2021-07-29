Watch The Trending Video Of A Baby Monkey Taking Bath By Her Mother

Numerous videos on the Internet demonstrate how similar animal and human newborns are. Similarly, one of the trending video pouring a lot of love of a mother monkey attempting to get her child to bath is a perfect example.

Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer, tweeted the video on Twitter, which may bring back memories of everyone's childhood and while also capturing the video, it left them in laughter and is expected to keep the users from laughing out loud.

This is the way mother teaches their kid that no one else can take a bath for you... pic.twitter.com/bMko4N4hXk — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 27, 2021

The video begins with the mama monkey spraying water on the baby monkey to make it take a bath. The caption reads, that how a mother educates their child that no one else can take your bath for you.

The video was shared four hours ago and has already received over 5,700 views, with more on the way. The video elicited a variety of reactions from viewers, with many noting how their mothers did the same when they were younger.



A Twitter user remarked about the video stating that many Indian women administer a similar form of bath by laying the newborn between their legs. While another user stated in the comment section explaining his feelings by remembering it like human babies in a little bath tub.