Watch The Trending Video Of A Peacock Refusing To Say Goodbye To His Partner

A trending video witnesses a peacock was seen following two men carrying the carcass of its 'long time' spouse in. The refusal of the national bird to say goodbye to its lover has gone viral on the internet and had circulated within a short span of time.

The trending video was published online by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. The caption of the trending video revealed that the peacock does not want to abandon his long-term spouse after his death.

As shown in the video, a peacock gently follows the path of two men holding the cadaver of its companion in a rural setting. As it walks through the mud road, the peacock keeps glancing at its departed mate. Till now, the trending video has received over 17 lakh views. Netizens began discussing the compassion and respect that birds share. Here is the trending video, have a glance at it:

The peacock doesn't want to leave the long time partner after his death. Touching video. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/ELnW3mozAb — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) January 4, 2022

Kaswan responded to the tweet by stating that the incident took place in Kuchera, Rajasthan. The peacocks had been living together for four years, he continued. The peacock was there at the other's funeral.

