Watch The Trending Video Of A Speaker On A Live Conversation Discussing About Mumbai And Sindh Bananas

A trending video of a Pakistani journalist who can indeed notstop laughing as her guest particularly in contrast compared bananas from Mumbai and Sindh throughout an interview has went viral on social media. Khawaja Naveed Ahmed, the interviewee, began expanding on the size of bananas while discussing developmental difficulties in the country.



The trending video became extremely viral after Naila Inayat shared it on Twitter, with over 5 lakh views.

The internet has also been delighted by the trending video. In the short narrative, anchor Alveena Agha and Ahmed are seen discussing the country's development issues. Ahmed, on the other hand, quickly began contrasting the bananas of Mumbai, Sindh, and Bangladesh to explain this. He went on to discuss the size of bananas grown in Mumbai, Bangladesh, and Dhaka. Alveena couldn't contain herself and came out giggling as immediately as he commenced discussing about the small size of the fruit cultivated in Sindh.

Here is the video, have a glimpse of the trending video:

And the winner is, Bombay 🍌 pic.twitter.com/wJB8lqzODa — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 1, 2021

