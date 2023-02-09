Watch The Trending Video Of A Woman Dancing With Her Partner At Her Baby Shower

Social media users love to watch dance videos and recreate popular moves, whether they are at weddings, birthday celebrations, or evenings out with friends. On social media, a trending video of the pair shaking a leg at their wedding has gone viral.

The description of the video that Dimple Brahmbhatt posted on Instagram mentioned the baby shower and her enthusiastic dancing there. Dimple describes herself as a cosmetics artist and notes that she is based in Mumbai on her Instagram bio. She tagged the pair who danced their hearts out in the video—Shivani Shroff and Nishiket Parikh—on Instagram.

The video has received over 1.1 million views since it was published on Instagram a day ago, and the figures are still rising. The post has received many kind comments from internet users. Here is the video, have a look at it:









Shivani and Nishiket are seen in the now-viral video dancing at their baby shower to the tune "Maan Meri Jaan" as their guests applaud them. The husband's adorable imitation of his wife's movements and repeated checks to see how she was doing caught the attention of online users.