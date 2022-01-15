Watch The Trending Video Of A Woman Walking Freely Among The Group Of Lionesses In The Jungle

A trending video of a woman wandering along a jungle trail with a bunch of lionesses has gone circulated within a short span of time.

The woman is shown casually strolling through a jungle with six lionesses, as if they were her pet pets, in the trending video. Just before the video ends, she clutches the tail of one of the lionesses and waves at the camera. Surprisingly, the lionesses appear to be very at ease in the presence of the woman. They don't attack either the woman or the person who is filming the video.

The trending video has received over 9,000 likes and has gone viral. After watching the footage, many people were taken aback and couldn't believe what they were seeing. Some speculated that the video had been manipulated. Here is the trending video, have a glance at it:

Several netizens were in shock after witnessing the trending video. Various users gave their feedback in their comment section as they don't find the video real. While some said that if it is not real then not funny too as it can harm badly and can risk her life.