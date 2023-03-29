Watch The Trending Video Of A Women Wearing Saree And Playing Football Match In Gwalior

The internet is awash with a trending video of women playing football while donning sarees. The football game, dubbed "Goal in Saree," took place in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The popular video features a group of women showing off their football prowess while donning vibrant saris and receiving encouragement from the crowd.

The event was co-sponsored by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation and the Senior Member Association of Junior Chamber International. The trending video has already received over 3.5K views. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The participants came from eight different teams, and their ages ranged from 20 to 72. It was their first time participating in a competitive sport, and the competition was held as part of the ongoing Chaitra Navratra festival to encourage women to wear sarees and practise exercise.



The popular video has drawn comparisons to the movie Bend it like Beckham, which follows a young girl who wants to play football despite the opposition of her traditional Indian family. There are some contrasts between the video and the film, even though both attempt to dispel misconceptions about women in sports and conventional gender roles.