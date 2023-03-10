Watch The Trending Video Of An Autorickshaw Driver Abusing Rapido Rider

In a trending video from Bengaluru, an autorickshaw driver is shown threatening and assaulting a bike taxi rider while also shattering his helmet. Once the video was reported on social media, the Bengaluru police have opened an investigation.



According to reports, the bike taxi driver is from the northeast and is employed by the aggregator Rapido. The vehicle driver can be heard complaining to the man in the video that he is costing other drivers business. Here is the video, have a look at it:

@indiranagaraps is investigating the incident. Strict and necessary action will be taken. https://t.co/QosaVAF0gO — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) March 7, 2023

He called the rapido rider illegal and remarked him as a threat to auto driver. According to reports, the event happened on Monday in Bangalore close to the Indira Nagar metro station.



A witness recorded the footage, uploaded it on Twitter, tagged the police, and demanded action. The Bengaluru police promised that strict action would be taken.