Watch The Trending Video Of An Elephant Showing Her Trunk Skills

A trending video was shared by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust regarding an elephant, Olorien, showing off her trunk abilities in the forest.In the short clip of 29 seconds, it features Loren who went around a forest, twisting her trunk while collecting plants and shrubs, and lifting them with very smooth and ease. Several videos had entertained the netizens, similarly, this is one of the videos that left the netizens to fall into love with the skills and determination performed by the elephant.

Twist & Lift! Olorien shows off her trunks skills, out browsing in the forest. For all her reserved ways, she has a real love of life - and food! It's all the more heartening considering she was rescued as a starved orphan infant: https://t.co/ksAyIMse4T pic.twitter.com/mUvqAs782L — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 31, 2021

The caption of his post explains Olorien demonstrating with her trunk abilities while out foraging in the woods. Despite her guarded demeanor, she has a genuine passion for life and cuisine. It's all the more inspiring given that she was rescued as a starving orphan infant.



The video was able to grab the attention of the viewers and it had acquired more than 5,000 views and received a lot of likes. Several users in the comment section started expressing their love for the trending video in the comment section. A lot of users had praised Olorien in her comments, have a look at some of the comments:

Twist & Lift! Olorien shows off her trunks skills, out browsing in the forest. For all her reserved ways, she has a real love of life - and food! It's all the more heartening considering she was rescued as a starved orphan infant: https://t.co/ksAyIMse4T pic.twitter.com/mUvqAs782L — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 31, 2021





Twist & Lift! Olorien shows off her trunks skills, out browsing in the forest. For all her reserved ways, she has a real love of life - and food! It's all the more heartening considering she was rescued as a starved orphan infant: https://t.co/ksAyIMse4T pic.twitter.com/mUvqAs782L — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 31, 2021





Twist & Lift! Olorien shows off her trunks skills, out browsing in the forest. For all her reserved ways, she has a real love of life - and food! It's all the more heartening considering she was rescued as a starved orphan infant: https://t.co/ksAyIMse4T pic.twitter.com/mUvqAs782L — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 31, 2021





Twist & Lift! Olorien shows off her trunks skills, out browsing in the forest. For all her reserved ways, she has a real love of life - and food! It's all the more heartening considering she was rescued as a starved orphan infant: https://t.co/ksAyIMse4T pic.twitter.com/mUvqAs782L — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 31, 2021



