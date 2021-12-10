Watch The Trending Video Of An Indian Origin US Doctor Teaching Her Daughter To Prepare 'Chai'

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, an American neurosurgeon, showed his daughters how to prepare tea in a video broadcast on Twitter. Gupta can be seen in the kitchen with his daughters in the trending video. Gupta is CNN's top medical correspondent and has been on the American news network in a variety of segments.

He was showing them how to prepare chai using a recipe that his mother had taught him. He stated that he used to make the drink for his folks on a regular basis. They started by steeping three black tea bags in hot water to make the popular beverage. The finely diced ginger and cardamom are then added to the saucepan. They introduced milk after boiling the water for a few minutes. Afterwards, the family was seen enjoying with chai.

The trending video has received over 2 lakh views since it was released online. However, netizens were not impressed with the dish and expressed their displeasure in the comments area.





Continuing family tradition, Dr. Sanjay Gupta teaches his daughters the chai recipe he learned from his mother. https://t.co/wVDFVQ6l67 pic.twitter.com/M4gxsjGxqu — CNN (@CNN) December 9, 2021

Several netizens gave their feedback on the ingredient used in it they claimed and called it as flavoured milk. Among the comments there were also some of the users who were giving their opinions on the milk as it was not chai according to them.

