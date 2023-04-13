  • Menu
Watch The Trending Video Of Bali Tour Guide Helping Couple To Pose

  • A trending video of a Bali tour guide showing a young couple how to pose in front of a stunning waterfall has gone incredibly popular.
  • After being posted online, the video received more than 2 million views.

A trending video of a Bali tour guide showing a young couple how to pose in front of a stunning waterfall has gone incredibly popular. Also, it is too good to pass up.

On Twitter, a user going by the name of Yammi posted the now-viral video. The brief video shows a tour guide assisting a couple and instructing them on how to pose for pictures beneath a waterfall. The pair emulated the guide when they were standing beneath the waterfall while he posed from a distance for the photographers. Here is the cutest video of today, have a look at it:
After being posted online, the video received more than 2 million views. The clip was adored by social media users, who commented with their opinions. Also, some people discussed their own encounters with reliable guides.
