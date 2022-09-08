Watch The Trending Video Of Bridge collapsing On The Same Day Of Inauguration

On the day of the inauguration, a trending video showing a recently built bridge in the Democratic Republic of the Congo collapsing in front of government representatives. The folks who had gathered there for the start of the event managed to escape harm and save their own lives.



According to the sources, this bridge was built to make it easier for villagers to cross a river. Previously, a movable bridge structure stood in its place. But periodically, it would also crumble.

On social media, the trending video of the bridge crumbling has received a lot of shares. The brief video shows government representatives getting ready for the inauguration.

However, the bridge collapses as the red ribbon is being cut. While the others are still clinging to the bridge, the woman who was cutting the ribbon was instantly rescued and brought safely to the side. Fortunately, though, everyone was rescued. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Bridge collapses while being commissioned in DR Congo. pic.twitter.com/hIzwKWBx9g — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) September 5, 2022

Soon after the trending video became popular, internet users started to decrease their views of it. Some are blaming the government, while others are making light of the quality of the construction.



Furthermore, all of the authorities who were stranded on the collapsed bridge were reportedly successfully retrieved, and there have been no injuries recorded.