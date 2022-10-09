Watch The Trending Video Of Elderly Man Doing Salsa

On the internet, a trending video of an elderly man dancing salsa has appeared and circulated within a short span of time. The brief video, which the Women's Chamber of Commerce uploaded on Instagram, features a guy and a woman doing salsa with vigour and success. That age is simply a number as demonstrated in this video.



The energetic steps, the coordination, and the manoeuvres in the video are captivating viewers online. The audience can be seen applauding and even clapping for the elderly man in the trending video. Later, while the crowd shouted wildly, the man even scooped the woman up in his arms. Here is the video, have a look at it:









1.5 million people have watched the trending video, and it has received many likes and comments. The footage was disseminated on several social media websites.

Meanwhile, these videos make us remember that the kind of dancing we see in this video is the happiest form of dancing there is! Nothing can impede this man's actions because he is a free spirit.