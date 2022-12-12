Watch The Trending Video Of Elderly Man Singing 'Tum Hi Aana' In A Train

Songs and music connects all! The connection is expressed through a trending video of an old man singing a song while sitting in the train. The elderly man can be seen singing Jubin Nautiyal's Tum Hi Aana while riding in a train. It will put a grin on your face and was shared on Instagram.



Sneha Gangaram Gharat, a user on Instagram, posted the now-viral video. An elderly man riding the train was depicted in the little video. The man was singing Tum Hi Aana along with the music playing in the background. He sang along to the song, singing the lyrics off-by-heart and pounding his bag with his fingers. Here is the video, have a look at it:





After being shared online, the video received more than 8 lakh views. After watching the clip, online users expressed their happiness in the comments area.



Meanwhile, the song Tum Hi Aana is from the 2019 movie Marjaavaan. Furthermore, the song's lyricist, Kunaal Vermaa, responded to the popular video.