Watch The Trending Video Of Elephant Eating Panipuri

On social media, a trending video of an elephant eating puchkas in Tezpur, Assam, has gone viral within a short span of time.



This street snack, sometimes referred to as pani puri or golgappa, is a favourite of millions of people all throughout the country. And it now appears that an elephant has developed a taste for the tart street food.

The trending video of an elephant eating puchkas is found too cute by the netizens. They absolve the animal of culpability. Phuchkas are after all difficult to resist. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The jumbo is seen standing next to a phuchka vendor when the clip begins. One after another, the vendor can be seen feeding phuchka to the elephant. As the elephant enjoys the mouthwatering treat, we can notice a guard standing close to it.

