Watch The Trending Video Of Elephant's Family Sleeping Quietly
On social media, a trending video of an elephant family napping has gone insanely viral. Praveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer, posted the video to his Twitter account. The Asian elephants can be seen snuggled up together fast asleep in a fetal position in a video credited to CCTV.
While sharing the video on his account, he captioned the video beautifully as, "Sleeping elephant family is the best thing on the internet today."
An aerial picture of elephants sleeping next to each other is shown in the video he posted. There have been over 7,000 views and 285 retweets of the video.
He had previously shared a photograph of the same elephant family on Twitter, along with some intriguing facts about them.
One of his tweets stated that the elephant family mostly sleeps in an upright position. When he notices they just have two jobs either sleeping or eating their meal. Anything doesn't imply that they do it half-heartedly. They only sleep for a few minutes. But they eat the rest of the time. He also explained about their health and fitness as they don't have an effective digestive system, as a result, they spend most of the time eating their food.
His tweets further stated that they appear to be heavy, but they move around a lot. That is why they are known as long-range creatures. A herd can move up to 20 kilometers everyday. The presence of children, on the other hand, slows down the process.
The internet reacted the most positively to this cute video of elephants napping. Elephants usually sleep standing up, according to some users, thus this is a really unusual sight. Several users started praising and giving their opinions in the comment section.