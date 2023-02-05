Watch The Trending Video Of Illusional Spinning Stairs

Videos of optical illusions that fool viewers' perceptions and frequently leave them perplexed are always enjoyable to watch. Like this a trending video of a spiral staircase at San Siro Stadium that appears to be spinning as people are walking down it. It isn't actually moving at all, though.



The footage was first published on Reddit last year. However, after being reposted by a Twitter user, it is currently trending once more. Here is the video, have a look at it:

You might think that this staircase rotates. But, it's not!



The movement of the people going down gives our brains the impression that the staircase turns in the opposite direction.



This is located in San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy#happyweekend

In the footage, numerous people can be seen going around the building in a circle at the same speed and distance. And it is at this point that the intriguing optical illusion that gives the appearance that the structure is rotating is created. The video has gained popularity since it was published. Over two million people have watched it so far, and the figure is rising swiftly. The share has also gotten a tonne of likes and comments.

