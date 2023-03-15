Watch The Trending Video Of Lawyers Hitting Each Other At District Court

A battle between lawyers is depicted in a trending video that is now buzzing on online. When the incident happened, security personnel were present on the court's grounds. Police have indicated that they have registered cross-FIRs in the incident and launched an inquiry. Following its release by Twitter user "Deadly Law," the video quickly became popular on social media.



A lawyer can be seen striking a man in the footage while they are fighting. At this point, a second attorney intervenes and strikes a third individual. While there are observers, no one is attempting to break up the brawl. Here is the video, have a look at it:

What is happening at Dwarka District Court???! pic.twitter.com/89Mbhl2Q6D — Deadly Law (@DeadlyLaw) March 13, 2023

The court personnel reportedly reported the incident to the police, and a female advocate is also involved in the case. All impacted parties were also transported to the hospital for medical evaluations.



Meanwhile, numerous videos in past had emerged which had witnessed some ugly fight but this one is too disturbing as the people who are responsible to take care of laws themselves are violating it.