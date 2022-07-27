Watch The Trending Video Of Monk Climbing Up Steep Mountain Without Safety Harness

On social media, a trending video has emerged which is actually an old clip of a monk scaling a high mountain has gained new traction. You might wonder what is so shocking about the video. You can see him ascending the mountain without a safety harness and doing so with ease. Tansu Yegen shared the video on Twitter. More than 5 lakh people have viewed the trending video. The viral video has completely surprised the internet.

The monk can be seen quickly and easily ascending to the top of the mountain in the video, which appears to have been taken by a woman who was reportedly climbing up the mountain while using a safety harness.

It's a really steep mountain, so this is pretty shocking. Here's someone who effortlessly climbs the mountain without assistance, while the woman clings to the summit. Here is the video, have a look at it:

He just needs nothing to climb a hill… pic.twitter.com/PmnLZ4zLYd — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 20, 2022

Netizens responded in a variety of ways. Some people claimed that he was able to do it so quickly because of yoga and meditation. Whereas some just praised and we're still in shock that how it was possible.

