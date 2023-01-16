Watch The Trending Video Of People On Bike Chasing Truck Carrying Wheat

A trending online video showed how Pakistan's food problem is becoming worse. In the footage, a group of bicyclists can be seen carelessly pursuing a car. According to the tweet that accompanied it from Professor Sajjad Raja, the leader of the National Equality Party JKGBL, the individuals were pursuing a truck carrying wheat.

The riders can be seen running to the vehicle as it stops in the video. In order to obtain a bag of wheat flour, the folks are also seen waving a large amount of cash at the driver of the truck. Here is the video, have a look at it:

This isn't a motorcycle rally, ppl in #Pakistan are desperately chasing a truck carrying wheat flour, hoping to buy just 1 bag. Ppl of #JammuAndKashmir should open their eyes. Lucky not to be #Pakistani & still free to take decision about our future. Do we have any future with🇵🇰? pic.twitter.com/xOywDwKoiP — Prof. Sajjad Raja (@NEP_JKGBL) January 14, 2023

According to reports, Pakistan is currently experiencing a severe food crisis. A package of flour is now only available for 3000 Pakistani rupees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan regions, where prices have risen since last week.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan, the former prime minister, is being blamed for this situation by Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party. A doctor protested by placing himself inside a cage in the town square in Bannu, KP province. Regardless of whose party is in power, the doctor claimed that the common guy is being abused.