Watch The Trending Video Of People On Bike Chasing Truck Carrying Wheat
- A trending online video showed how Pakistan's food problem is becoming worse.
- The riders can be seen running to the vehicle as it stops in the video.
A trending online video showed how Pakistan's food problem is becoming worse. In the footage, a group of bicyclists can be seen carelessly pursuing a car. According to the tweet that accompanied it from Professor Sajjad Raja, the leader of the National Equality Party JKGBL, the individuals were pursuing a truck carrying wheat.
The riders can be seen running to the vehicle as it stops in the video. In order to obtain a bag of wheat flour, the folks are also seen waving a large amount of cash at the driver of the truck. Here is the video, have a look at it:
According to reports, Pakistan is currently experiencing a severe food crisis. A package of flour is now only available for 3000 Pakistani rupees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan regions, where prices have risen since last week.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan, the former prime minister, is being blamed for this situation by Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party. A doctor protested by placing himself inside a cage in the town square in Bannu, KP province. Regardless of whose party is in power, the doctor claimed that the common guy is being abused.