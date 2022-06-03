Watch The Trending Video Of Showing Indian Woman Risking Life For Water

A trending video depicting a lady scaling the wall of a well to gain access to water has brought attention to the severe water shortage in various districts of Madhya Pradesh, in central India.The woman can be seen in the video going down the well without a rope or harness to get to the water.



After wells and ponds in Ghusiya village dried up, residents were obliged to take such drastic measures. Several other parts of India are experiencing a similar water shortage.

Angry villagers in Ghusiya have announced that they will boycott municipal elections this year to protest the administration. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: People in Dindori's Ghusiya village risk their lives to fetch water from an almost dry well pic.twitter.com/jcuyLmE5xL — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 2, 2022

Videos of Indians risking their lives to obtain water are often shared on social media. A similar video from April showed a woman fetching water from a well in Maharashtra state.



According to a 2019 worldwide survey, India is one of 17 countries where "water stress" is "very high." By 2050, India is expected to experience significant water scarcity, with 30 cities identified as being in high-risk areas.

Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Haryana were among the states hardest hit by the crisis, according to the research.

Every summer in Madhya Pradesh, there is a water deficit. By 2024, the state government has promised that every community will have access to running water. However, millions of people still lack access to safe drinking water.

Many Indians took to social media to express their outrage at the "heartbreaking" footage and urged government to assist the hamlet as soon as possible.

India is the world's largest extractor of groundwater, and many people still rely on it for their everyday needs.