Watch The Trending Video Of Student Massaging Teacher's Hand In Classroom In UP

A trending video of a public school teacher in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, getting massaged by a pupil went viral on social media, leading to her suspension. This week's incident happened at Pokhari Primary School. On the trending video, a teacher can be seen unwinding in a chair while a student stands next to her and gives her hand a massage during class time. Some other kids can be observed carrying out their own chores.



The video was recorded by a student in the room, and it quickly went popular on social media. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Teacher having bicep Massage by students, Viral video from Hardoi UP govt school. pic.twitter.com/MF8lEQPvEZ — Grading News (@GradingNews) July 27, 2022

The youngster is seen massaging the teacher's left hand while she is seen sipping water from a bottle. The teacher is seen yelling at other students in the class while giving the massage.



The teacher has been identified as Urmila Singh. She was employed at the Pokhari Primary School in Bawan Block as an assistant teacher.

After learning about the event from the viral video, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) VP Singh directed the Block Education Officer to conduct an investigation and take administrative action. When Mr. Singh receives the Block Education Officer's report, he will decide what steps to take next, he stated.

Meanwhile, in Mathura, a teacher was observed entering a flooded school by scaling over plastic chairs that were asked by students to set up.On Wednesday, there was a flood-like condition at the school's entrance due to heavy rain. The teacher can be seen in the video scrambling over the row of chairs to find a dry place to exit.

However, the teacher was suspended as a result of the incident's viral footage on social media.