Watch The Trending Video Of Student Massaging Teacher's Hand In Classroom In UP
- A trending video of a public school teacher in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, getting massaged by a pupil went viral on social media, leading to her suspension.
- The video was recorded by a student in the room, and it quickly went popular on social media.
A trending video of a public school teacher in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, getting massaged by a pupil went viral on social media, leading to her suspension. This week's incident happened at Pokhari Primary School. On the trending video, a teacher can be seen unwinding in a chair while a student stands next to her and gives her hand a massage during class time. Some other kids can be observed carrying out their own chores.
The video was recorded by a student in the room, and it quickly went popular on social media. Here is the video, have a look at it:
The youngster is seen massaging the teacher's left hand while she is seen sipping water from a bottle. The teacher is seen yelling at other students in the class while giving the massage.