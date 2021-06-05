Watch The Trending Video Of The Beautiful Bird's Nest Inside A Tree leaf

A beautiful video of a tiny little bird's nest inside a delicate leaf of a tree is going trending on social media. A person entitled Buitengebieden published the video on Twitter with the description, 'Nature is lovely.'

A phone camera is seen in the footage getting nearer to the hidden nest. The tiny nest was sitting wonderfully in a single, huge, yet delicate leaf, with three little bird eggs.

Nature seemed to have created that uncommon tree leaf specifically for carrying this small nest, which will soon be home to three hatchlings.





The trending video has around 70 thousand views, 6.5 thousand likes, and over 800 retweets in just a few days.

Many people on Twitter praised the video for capturing a rare natural wonder. Several netizens started giving their opinions within the comment section.





Meanwhile, a user shared similar video witnessing the same kind of view