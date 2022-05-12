Watch The Trending Video Of The Paragliding Guy Recreating His Old Viral Video With Alia Bhatt

Vipin Sahu, the internet sensation who went viral earlier with his hilarious paragliding video went viral in 2019. Vipin has been again on the news after his most recent collaboration is with Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt. The two recently teamed up for a new commercial in which they reproduced his trending video with a humorous twist.

Along with Alia, Vipin Sahu, also known as the "paragliding guy," is now the face of a popular chocolate company. They did a paragliding experiment together for the commercial, and the video is well worth your time. Alia appears to be very relaxed, but a concerned Vipin repeats the famous "Please land karade bhai" exchange.

He went on to show some behind-the-scenes photos from the commercial shot. Here is the trending video, have alook at it:

While posting the caption, Vipin explained that how a meme can also took you to the heights and can provide you an unexpected reach.

Meanwhile, With her husband Ranbir Kapoor, the actress will star in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama Brahmastra. On September 9, 2022, it will be released. Apart than that, Alia is working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan star in the film, which is directed by Karan Johar.