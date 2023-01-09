Watch The Trending Video Of Toddler Imitating Her Aunt Performing Ballet
Highlights
- Internet is flourished with a child imitates her aunt's ballet performance in the trending video.
- A whopping number of 5 million people have watched the popular video.
Internet is flourished with a child imitates her aunt's ballet performance in the trending video. She obviously doesn't follow the steps correctly, but you can still see her effort. The mother of the young child, Reggie Ann, posted the video online. A whopping number of 5 million people have watched the popular video.
Her aunt Laura can be seen in the video performing the cartwheel before pointing at her niece to continue it. Little Lennie then makes an effort to mimic, and by the time the step is over, she has even given herself a clap. Her aunt then makes a circle while she imitates her. Here is the video, have a look at it:
After watching the video, the netizens cannot resist themselves from commenting into the video. They were amused after watching that how cutely the baby is trying to imitate her aunt. Also it makes us remember that teaching something at initial levels are easy and worth.
