Watch The Trending Video Of Two girls Dancing In The Vidya Balan's Lazy Lad Song

On social networking sites, videos of people doing a wide range of dance challenges continue to become popular. On Instagram, one such trending video with the song Lazy Lad is presently gaining traction. People are seen dancing their hearts out to a song from the film Ghanchakkar, which stars Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi. And now, as part of the trend, one wonderful dance routine has captured the hearts of the public. The two girls can be seen in the trending video shaking their legs and grooving with the music. It was uploaded by an Instagram user named Rona Manger and shows her and a buddy in a lovely, hilly location. While dancing, the two appeared to be having a great time.



This trending video has gone viral within a short span of time since it was posted on November 2nd, with over 6.4 million views and several reactions. And the numbers are increasing by the second.

Here is the trending video, have a look on them:









Several users gave their feedback in the comment section while praising their dance and their moves. Instagram users commented 'beautiful with clapping emojis' and urging them for their cuteness. While some of the netizens praised the background which showed the beauty of the nature. The greenery was enhancing the beauty of the video.