Watch The Trending Video Of Two Women Fighting Ovr Seat In Delhi DTC bus

The Delhi Metro has made headlines for a number of scandals but now this time an incident of DTC bus is the matter of discussion. A trending video of two women battling for a seat in a Delhi DTC bus is featured in the videos that has since gone viral on social media.



In the footage, one woman can be seen relaxing on a seat while another searches for a seat. The first woman is asked to give some space by the second, but the second refuses, setting up the drama. Even when other passengers begged the two women to stop fighting, the two women continued to threaten each other. Here is the video, have a look at it:

A commuter captured the entire incident on camera and posted it to Facebook. The video has since gone viral. Similar to this, two women were recently seen arguing inside the Delhi Metro for a seat. A woman wearing a saree is seen in the video reserving a seat by setting her bag down on it. When another woman requests that she set her luggage aside so that she can sit, a brawl breaks out.



The altercation starts when the saree-clad woman, however, won't let the other woman sit down or grab her bag. Another woman seated next to the saree-clad woman can be seen enjoying the entire brawl while eating a hamburger.

Furthermore, internet users who commented on the video to share their opinions on the incident received a flood of responses.