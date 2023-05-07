Watch The Trending Video Of Villagers Finding Bundles Of Money In A Drain

A trending video witnessed bundles of banknotes were found in a drain in the village of Moradabad in the Rohtas district of Bihar on Saturday. This actually surprising the locals. Videos of the incident that showed a sizable group of individuals gathering money notes of different denominations, including Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 100, and Rs 10, went popular on social media. Here is the social media video that went viral:







Currency note bundles of ₹100 and ₹10, were found floating in a sewer in a Bihar town, Sasaram, around 150 km from capital Patna. pic.twitter.com/vl0q1Dzj4C — Pagan 🚩 (@paganhindu) May 6, 2023





Early in the morning, bags holding cash notes were seen in the drain. According to local villagers who reported to the news agency IANS, many people came to the location shortly after to collect the cash. The notes, according to the villagers, are authentic.

Authorities are currently looking into the incident to confirm the veracity of the notes and identify the perpetrators. An investigation into the situation has been started by the district administration.

The incident has sparked worries about a possible market takeover by fake currency. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported an increase in the number of phoney currency notes in circulation in recent years, indicating that counterfeit notes are a significant issue in India. Furthermore, the RBI has repeatedly advised the general public to handle currency notes with caution and to report any suspicious activity to the police.