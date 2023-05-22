Watch The Viral Video Of A Woman Proposing To Her Boyfriend In Disneyland

A trending video witmessed a woman who travelled to Disneyland with her boyfriend, friends, and family. She had a strategy in mind. Everything was organised in accordance with her desire to pop the question to her soul mate on that specific day. The pair did go there with their friends and family, and she later popped the anxiously expected question by getting down on one knee.

However, a twist came into plot as soon as she pulled out the ring and asked him to marry her, he burst into laughter. Watch the entire video so you can make your own decision.





The moment the girl gets down on one knee is captured on camera as the couple poses for a photo. The moment she asked him to marry her, the man began to chuckle. He brings out a box of ring from his pocket too which make the video more cute and adorable. Everyone came to the realisation that they had been preparing for this day together for some time without being aware of one another's plans. So, on the same day, in the same location, they both got down on one knee.

Netizens adored the video and showered a lot of love towards them through their comments. Some even called them soulmates.



