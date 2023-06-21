Watch The Viral Video Of An Elderly Man Nudging His Wife

Live
Highlights
- A viral video features the adorable antics of an elderly Bengali couple.
- The old man can be seen nudge his wife, who is busy sorting leafy veggies, on a regular basis.
A viral video features the adorable antics of an elderly Bengali couple. The old man can be seen nudge his wife, who is busy sorting leafy veggies, on a regular basis. In the trending Instagram post from Kolkata Chitrography, they are just lovely. More than 4 lakh people watched the video.
The couple can be seen seated at the dining table together in the popular video. She becomes irritated as the old man affectionately nudges his wife. It's just too cute to watch them act out in their playful ways. The old guy does everything in his power to keep his wife from working because he needs her attention. Here is the video, have a look at it:
This video is loved and enjoyed by each and every netizen. Tge video make us remember that love has no age and how pampering each other is important. Even some of the netizens loved the video irrespective of the fact that they were not able to understand the bengali language.
