Watch The Viral Video Of An Influencer Dancing On Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar's Song On Delhi Metro's Platform

Despite continuous reminders from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), certain individuals persist in disregarding the prohibition on recording videos inside train coaches. Presently, a viral video featuring an influencer's enthusiastic dance to a popular Hindi track within the Delhi Metro and on the platform has gone viral on the internet. This captivating clip has swiftly become a hot topic, garnering a large online audience.



The video has been shared on the social media platform Instagram, where users have been commenting in various ways. The video was shared on June 23 of this year and has received more than 16,000 likes thus far. Here is the viral video, have a look at it:





The video portrays a woman, identified as Seema Kanojiya, donning a pink crop top and a brown pleated skirt, energetically dancing to the song "Andekhi" by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan at a Delhi metro station. Seema Kanojiya shared the video on her official Instagram account. Numerous social media users have expressed their dissatisfaction, suggesting that the DMRC should enforce fines on individuals who violate these regulations.

Meanwhile, in recent times, videos and reels shot inside the Delhi Metro have been generating discussions and gaining popularity on social media. Some of these videos showcase people engaging in humorous and entertaining acts, while others depict astonishing behavior that surprises viewers. Some individuals are willing to go to any extent to garner likes and attract attention on social media, while others engage in various peculiar actions that make fellow passengers uncomfortable.

Frequently, certain individuals exhibit strange and bizarre behavior in the Delhi Metro, which leaves the DMRC feeling embarrassed. The dance of the girl in this video in the metro went viral, and now an influencer's dance is also gaining significant attention. The video captures the girl starting to dance as soon as the train stops at the metro station.