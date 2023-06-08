Watch The Viral Video Of Angry Gym Trainer Scolding Another Man

A Gurgaon gym trainer is shown physically beating and tormenting a man in a recent viral video that went popular on social media. The victim is being forced to carry a big weight. A user with the username "Gaddar" posted the footage to Twitter with the remark that something strange is about to happen.



In the video, a man wielding what appears to be the weightlifter's trainer threatens to slap the weightlifter's back with the stick if he doesn't raise the weights. While another man holds him, the trainer can be seen instructing the youngster to hold his breath and lift the weight. The trainer is also shown in the film threatening his gym's members with his fury if they use alcohol, tobacco, or illegal substances. Here is the viral video, have a look at it:





This is how 'they' teach you weightlifting in a gym in Haryana #India pic.twitter.com/3SFFXJL0c2 — Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) June 6, 2023





Since being uploaded, the video has received over 500,000 views and 3,000 likes and retweets. It's alarming to witness such aggressive behaviour, and it's crucial that fitness instructors put their clients' safety and wellbeing before pushing them past their limits. One Twitter user sarcastically said that the trainer's stick had "Motivation" written all over it after hearing about some of the people they had been beaten by. However, several users voiced concern over this abusive gym culture and urged it be moved to Bihar and eastern UP, where it would be more beneficial for undernourished people.