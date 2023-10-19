Watch The Viral Video Of Black Bear Burglar Caught On Camera Making An Unusual Kitchen Raid in Connecticut

In Barkhamsted, Connecticut, a recent incident involving a black bear breaking into a residence has garnered attention. The unusual break-in was captured by the home's surveillance system and subsequently shared by the homeowner, Helena Richardson, on her Facebook page. One of the video clips provides a detailed account of the bear's actions, illustrating the bear's curious exploration.



The video footage begins with the bear inside the home's entrance area, where it subsequently proceeds to the kitchen, displaying a particular fascination with the refrigerator. Remarkably, the bear, standing on its hind legs, skillfully opens the freezer drawer and swiftly seizes a frozen lasagna as its chosen meal.

With its Italian dish secured, the bear ingeniously utilizes the open freezer drawer as a stepping platform to facilitate its escape through a kitchen window. The bear exits through the window, lands on the back porch, and casually departs with its dinner in tow. Watch the viral video here:









Helena Richardson explained that she had been aware no one was supposed to be at home during the incident, which piqued her curiosity when she received a notification from her security camera. She recounted the surreal experience, stating, "You can see him going from room to room, as comfortable as I am in my house. It's very hard to believe. My mom made me some lasagna, I left it in the freezer, and the bear just, you know, took it," in an interview with CBS News.

This incident is not an isolated occurrence in Connecticut, as similar events have taken place in the past. The state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) continually reminds residents to be "bear aware." According to DEEP, there were nearly 70 incidents of bears breaking into homes in Connecticut the previous year, emphasizing the importance of coexisting safely with wildlife in the area.