Watch The Viral Video of Couple's PDA On Moving Bike Sparks Attention And Delhi Traffic Police Response

Recently, a viral video depicting a couple engaged in public displays of affection (PDA) while riding a moving motorcycle caught the attention of the Ghaziabad police, leading to a response. Now, another incident involving a couple embracing each other on a moving bike has gained significant attention. This occurrence took place near Mangolpuri on Delhi's outer ring road. The video has also prompted a reaction from the Delhi Traffic Police since its posting.



User @Buntea shared a video and a photograph on Twitter, featuring a couple captured in the footage. In the video, a man can be seen riding a motorcycle with a woman seated in front of him, embracing him. The recording appears to have been taken from inside a car. Although the man is wearing a helmet, the woman is not. In the accompanying caption, @Buntea described them as "Idiots of Delhi" and specified the time, date, and location of the incident as 7:15 pm on Sunday, July 16, on the outer roads. Here is the video, have a look at it:





Idiot's of Delhi

Time - 7:15pm

Day - Sunday 16-July

Outer Ring Road flyover, Near Mangolpuri@dtptraffic pic.twitter.com/d0t6GKuZS5 — 𝖀𝖗𝖇𝖆𝖓 𝖀𝖙𝖘𝖆𝖛 🗨️🦂 (@Buntea) July 16, 2023





Meanwhile, just a couple of days ago, this post was circulated on social media platforms. Since its publication, it has garnered over one lakh views and has received numerous likes. Many individuals took to the comments section to express their reactions. Notably, the Delhi Traffic police also commented on the post.

Furthermore, responding to the tweet, the Delhi Traffic police expressed their gratitude and advised the user to report such traffic violations using the Delhi Traffic Police Sentinel App. They further shared a link to the app, which enables individuals to report any offenses they observe.