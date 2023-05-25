  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > OffBeat

Watch The Viral Video Of The Senior Citizens Singing And Dancing Together

Watch The Viral Video Of The Senior Citizens Singing And Dancing Together
x

Watch The Viral Video Of The Senior Citizens Singing And Dancing Together

Highlights

'Age is just a number' when it comes to enjoying your life.

'Age is just a number' when it comes to enjoying your life. A group of senior citizens are proving this phrase right in a viral video. The viral video witnesses some old women and man dancing gracefully on an old song.

In the video, a group of women can be seen singing the song. Whereas an old woman was seen playing with the hat and singing the song. Another old man was featuring with the old lady. Meanwhile, another women was accompanying them. However, some people were witnessed sitting next to them and enjoying the song. Here is the video, have a look at it:

In the video, the a group of women can be seen singing the famous song ' jeena isi ka nam hai' from the famous Movie 'Anari.' The song featured the blockbuster hero Raj Kapoor. Furthermore, this video is giving a mesaage that irrespective of the fact that you are getting old, you need to live your life happilu and enjoy your life.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X