Woman From Bengal Distributed Leftover Food From Wedding For The People In Need

A woman offering leftover wedding reception food to the less fortunate stands out. The woman was seen sitting on a West Bengal station platform with metal buckets and other containers laden with foodstuff from the reception feast, dressed in all her fancy clothes. She was observed joyfully giving food to the hungry at the station, offering meals on paper plates by herself.



Nilanjan Mondal, a wedding photographer who captured the poignant scene at Ranaghat station about 1 a.m., recognized the woman as Papiya Kar. Mondal explained that the day was her brother's wedding reception, and there was a lot of food left over. As a result, she decided to distribute it herself to those in needy.

Everyone from elderly women to small children, rickshaw walas, and others gathered close her to get a taste of the delectable food. Mondal initially published a few photos in a Facebook group for wedding photographers, but the kind gesture quickly spread to other social media platforms.



Many residents who saw her photos said it wasn't an unusual incidence and that she is known to feed the poor in the area. While many complimented her for bringing attention to the waste of food at large events, others hoped that her gesture of charity would encourage others to do the identical.