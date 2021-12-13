Woman From Tamil Nadu Shatters Masculine Barrier

K Durga, a run-of-the-mill restaurant just a stone's giveaway from Vellore's Christian Medical College. She is working on the dough, turning it out flat, and turning it several times prior to actually arranging it on the hot pan close to the restaurant's entrance. Soft, flaky, and layered parotta emerges from the pan in a matter of seconds. Every day, Durga makes hundreds of them. 'Parotta,' a flatbread composed of refined wheat flour, is now popular across the State, prepared with hot and spicy sauce and appreciated by many for its taste. Those who prepare it are called 'parotta masters,' and the profession has historically been dominated by men.

Durga, who is 28 years old, has defied expectations. She remarked that her job that requires a lot of hard work and that when a woman takes it on, it's even more. Her shift begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until around 9 p.m. The mother of a little girl juggles numerous activities preparing the dough, creating the parotta, collecting orders, and processing money with a bold demeanor, and only engaging in discussions when absolutely necessary. Her clients rave about the fluffy parottas she makes in bulk. A constant stream of regulars comes in.

The hotel manager, E Mohan, is pleasantly impressed by her dedication. When people are only cooking for a few members of their family, the job is simple. It's a day-to-day operation with hundreds of consumers. It was difficult at first, but Durga was able to handle it.

Durga's wife, M Karpagam, who also runs the restaurant's affairs, explained that what drew her to this line of work. She came here to work because her family's financial situation was dire. Years passed swiftly, and she eventually left her work after getting married. As luck would have it, she lost her husband and was left alone to care for her daughter. Durga began her career in 2015 and currently earns Rs 15,000 per month. Her daughter has been entrusted to her mother-in-law. She worked all day to ensure that her child received a decent education.