"World's Fastest Shoes" With A Price Tag Of Over 1Lakh Are Said To Double Walking Speed

For the majority of individuals worldwide, finding the ideal pair of shoes is crucial. According to their company, robotic engineers have developed shoes that might boost a wearer's walking speed by up to 250 percent. The skateboard-like Moonwalkers shoes are battery-operated. The designers claim that they are driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and an algorithm that, in general, enables wearers to walk without the need for hand control.

They were created by Shift Robotics, a Carnegie Mellon University spinoff with headquarters in the United States. Due to its strap-on style, these Moonwalkers can be worn with any pair of shoes.

Xunjie Zang, founder, and CEO of Shift Robotics stated that skates are not moonwalkers. They're footwear. He added that the shoes pick up on your habits, so you don't have to learn how to use them.

Gizmodo claims that The Moonwalkers have eight polyurethane wheels, just like skates. But the source also said that these wheels are much smaller and do not travel straight. The assertion that these shoes increase a person's walking speed by 250 percent is based on Gizmodo's estimate that the average walking speed of people is 2.5-4 mph.

The AI monitors a wearer's stride via sensors. The algorithm automatically modifies the motor power to meet and synchronise the speed as the user walks faster quickly or more slowly.