World's Largest Star Sapphire Discovered In Sri Lanka

The world's largest star sapphire cluster was discovered by coincidence in a Sri Lankan backyard.



A group of labourers excavating a well in a gem trader's residence in the Ratnapura area discovered the stone. As per the claims done by the experts claimed that the pale-blue stone is worth up to $100 million on the international market. It's about 510 kilos or 2.5 million carats in weight. The 'Serendipity Sapphire' is the label given to the cluster.

Gamage, the stone's owner stated that they were notified of some unusual stones by the person who was digging the well. Later, they discovered the massive example of the stone that just compensated for the hard work done during excavations.

It needed over a year to cleanse the stone of mud and other impurities before it can be tested and confirmed. While after Gamage, a third-generation gem trader, told authorities about the discovery. However, during the cleaning procedure, some stones dropped out of the cluster and were discovered to be high-quality star sapphires, according to the stone trader.

Dr. Gamini Zoysa, a famous gemmologist, believes it was developed roughly 400 million years ago and also expressed to her that she had never witnessed a specimen of this size before.

Thilak Weerasinghe, Chairman of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority of Sri Lanka explained about the stone that i t is indeed a unique star sapphire specimen, possibly the world's largest. We believe it will appeal to individual collectors or museums because of its size and worth