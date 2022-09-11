YouTuber From UAE Broadcasted Onam To Worldwide Audience

Khalid Al Amari, a renowned YouTuber based in UAE expressed his joy after having a trip to Kerala. He has praised the time spend and celebrated duringKummattikkali and Onasadya.



Through his YouTube channel and other social media platforms, where he has thousands of followers, Khalid has been sharing his experiences in various nations with a global audience.

The euphoria vanished from the streets as the world battled the pandemic for roughly two years. As the holidays have returned, Khalid arranged his journey to God's Own Country with the intention of introducing his global audience to its wonderful culture. Khalid claimed that the pandemic years were difficult and that he was the person who was happy to travel once the travel bans were abolished.

The friendly smiles of Keralans were among his experiences there that left him feeling the most moved.Kerala reminds him of his home. He expressed that people in this area will undoubtedly have family or friends in the UAE, and they may easily connect with them. Beyond that, people around here are constantly curious about how they feel, whether they were eating or attending events.