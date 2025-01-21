3 OTT Telugu Movies to Watch This Week: Fantasy, Thriller, Historical

This week, three interesting Telugu films in different genres—fantasy, historical, and thriller—will be released on OTT platforms. One of these movies will be streaming directly. Let’s look at these films:

1. Barroz

The fantasy action film Barroz will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar starting January 22. Originally made in Malayalam, this film will also be available in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil. Directed by and starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Barroz was released in theaters on December 25, but it struggled at the box office, earning less than Rs. 20 crores despite a budget of around Rs. 150 crores.

2. Razakar

Razakar, a historical action movie, will make its OTT debut on Aaha on January 24. The movie, set during the Nizam era, portrays the atrocities of rulers and the people's rebellion. After a 10-month delay, it will be available for streaming to all viewers, with early access for Aaha Gold subscribers. The film stars Bobby Simha, Vedhika, Makarand Deshpande, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Tej Sarpu, and Indraja Mukhmukham.

3. Wife Off

The emotional thriller Wife Off will be streaming directly on ETV Win from January 23. The film centers on a girl abused by her husband. It stars Divya Sri in the lead role, with Abhinav Manikantha, Nikhil Gajula, Sai Swetha, and Veer Manohar Kavali in supporting roles. Directed by Bhanu, the movie’s music is composed by Praneeth.