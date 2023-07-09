Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar Updates: Cyrus wants to walk out of the show

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan shows a video where Cyrus Broacha is seen talking to Bigg Boss and asking him to let him out of the house since he is not well and he can't live in the house. He is seen talking to different contestants wherein he is seen expressing the same thing that he does not want to live here anymore. He also feels that Bigg Boss is not responding to him. Later, Bigg Boss makes an announcement and tells that Cyrus was seen talking in code language to the camera and then he was called to the confession room.

In the confession room, Cyrus mentioned that he thought he would be out of the house in three weeks as per the contract but there was no such thing mentioned in the contract. Bigg Boss also mentions that the show makers are not being ignorant of Cyrus's health and they will never use the health issues of a contestant for their content.

Cyrus mentions all his troubles related to food and sleep. Salman Khan makes Cyrus understand that the whole nation loves watching him on the show. Cyrus explains his health issues and how he is mentally tired. Salman makes it clear that Cyrus cannot walk out of the show as per his wishes and needs to take care of himself mentally and physically.

Salman Khan also asks Cyrus to stop being stubborn and not behave like a child since the conversation is not headed toward any decision. Salman feels that Cyrus is disrespecting the show and blaming them so he can only walk out of the show if he is ready to pay the mentioned amount in the contract.