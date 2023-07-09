Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar Updates: Salman Khan Schools Falaq and Avinash

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, in a new task, housemates have to decide on two names who are fence-sitters. After a lot of discussion and arguments the two names that have been decided by the housemates are Cyrus and Manisha.

Salman Khan feels these names decided during the task aren’t fair, Salman removes Cyrus and Manisha from the seats given to them during the task and makes Avinash and Falaq take that seat.

Salman makes it clear to the people about the behavior of the two in the last week and mentions how Avinash has no clear stand. Salman tells Avinash to not confuse people because he is not clear in his head.

Then Salman mentions why Falaq is a fence sitter and explains her stand during the chair task performed by Jiah where Falaq had told Jiah to get up only for Avinash and Falaq. Salman makes it clear how she was supporting Jiah on one side but asked her to leave the chair for her on the other thus being unclear so as to what needs to be done in a task.